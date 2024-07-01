Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Articles

