VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 400,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VirTra by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in VirTra by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. VirTra has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

