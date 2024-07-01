Visionary Horizons LLC Has $670,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Visionary Horizons LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

