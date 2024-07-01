Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.50

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 3713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $105,723.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,001.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $105,723.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,001.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,623 shares of company stock worth $7,062,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

