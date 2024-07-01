VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $3.16 on Monday. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 1,568,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

