VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Stories

