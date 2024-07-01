WaFd, Inc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for WaFd in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WaFd

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WaFd by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in WaFd in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.