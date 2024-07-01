Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $77.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

