Waterway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $267.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

