Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

