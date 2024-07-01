Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 71,823 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 379,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 265,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.82 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $751.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

