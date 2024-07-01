Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

