Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $99.33 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $107.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

