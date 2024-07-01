Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 316,072 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 390,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.0 %

PAUG stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $730.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

