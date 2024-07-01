Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.10 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

