Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $219,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $63.46 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.