Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

