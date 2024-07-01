Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

