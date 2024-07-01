Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.