Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,891 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

