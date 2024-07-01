Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.20 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $62.65 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

