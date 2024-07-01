Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 54,610 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 100,169 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,382,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

OUNZ opened at $22.46 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $917.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

