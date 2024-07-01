Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,143,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.47 on Monday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

