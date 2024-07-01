Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $112.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $113.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

