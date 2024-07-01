Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,266 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

