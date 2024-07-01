Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,873 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Transcat worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Transcat by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Transcat by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

