Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $7.10 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 4.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,829,000.

VTES opened at $100.07 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

