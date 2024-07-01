Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,154,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTWV stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

