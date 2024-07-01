Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

