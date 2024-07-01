Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.31 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

