Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 678 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

