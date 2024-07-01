Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

