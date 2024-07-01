Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 40,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

