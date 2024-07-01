Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 450.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,346,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $893.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

