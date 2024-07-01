Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $176.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,006,954 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

