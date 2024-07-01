Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.67 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

