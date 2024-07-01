Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.