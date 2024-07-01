Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.