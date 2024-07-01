Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,399,000 after buying an additional 2,226,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. HSBC upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

