Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 934 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 174,850 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 326,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

