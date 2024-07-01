Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $340.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.91. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

