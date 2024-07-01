Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.