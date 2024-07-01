Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $792,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JBI opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.