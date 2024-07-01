Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $171.52 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.