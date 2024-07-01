Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,256 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $147.45 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

