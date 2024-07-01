Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Separately, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000.
Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $77.68 on Monday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.
Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile
The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.
