Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

