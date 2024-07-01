Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. ESH Acquisition makes up 2.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in ESH Acquisition were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESHA. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 530,374 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESHA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

