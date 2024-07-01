Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the quarter. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 accounts for 2.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUJA. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 438.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUJA opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.