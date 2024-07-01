Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition accounts for 4.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAO. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 179.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 279,179 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAO opened at $11.44 on Monday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

